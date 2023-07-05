Inter extended the contract with the main defender

The press office of Inter Milan has announced on the official website the signing of a new contract with Alessandro Bastoni, the defender of the Italian national team.

The new agreement between the 24-year-old player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Bastoni joined Inter Milan in 2018 from Atalanta for a transfer fee of €31.1 million. He has played a total of 164 matches in all competitions for the Milanese club, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists. In the 2018/2019 season, he was loaned to Parma. For the Italian national team, he has played 17 matches and scored one goal. He was the champion of Italy in the 2020/2021 season, a two-time winner of the Coppa Italia in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, and a two-time winner of the Supercoppa Italiana in 2021 and 2022. He also became a champion of Europe in the 2020 UEFA European Championship with the Italian national team.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Inter Milan finished in third place in the Serie A standings. As a result, the Milanese club secured a direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.