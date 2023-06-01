"Inter" expresses the desire to buy a defender from "Chelsea"
Football news
Photo: Instagram Trevo Chalobah / Author unknown
AC Milan is showing interest in Chelsea's defender Trevoh Chalobah, according to Evening Standard.
According to the source, the Italian club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee is estimated to be around 30 million euros. The English club is willing to sell Chalobah due to the surplus of players in their first team.
In the current season, the 23-year-old Chalobah has played 33 matches in all competitions for Chelsea but has not registered any goal or assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.
