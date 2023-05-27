"Inter" defeated "Atalanta" in Serie A and secured a place in the top-4

In the 37th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan-based "Inter" emerged victorious over "Atalanta" from Bergamo with a score of 3-2.

The hosts secured the win with goals from Romelu Lukaku, Nicolò Barella, and Lautaro Martínez. Mario Pašalić and André Onana scored for the guests, with Onana also conceding an own goal.

With 69 points, "Inter" climbed to second place in the Serie A standings, guaranteeing their spot in the top 4 and the UEFA Champions League. "Atalanta" remained in fifth place with 61 points.

"Inter" - "Atalanta" - 3:2 (2:1)

Goals: Lukaku, 1 - 1:0, Barella, 3 - 2:0, Pašalić, 36 - 2:1, Martínez, 77 - 3:1, Onana, 90 (own goal) - 3:2

"Inter": Onana, Dumfries, D'Ambrosio (Darmian, 83), Acerbi, Bastoni (De Vrij, 81), Dimarco (Gosens, 70), Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Barella (Aslani, 81), Lukaku (Džeko, 81), Martínez.

"Atalanta": Sportiello, Maehle (Okoli, 86), Tolói, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Zapata, De Roon, Pašalić (Lookman, 61), Koopmeiners, Ederson (Muriel, 69), Hojlund.

