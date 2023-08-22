Inter could sign star striker

Chilean national team forward Alexis Sanchez wants to move to Inter Milan, according to FC Inter News.

According to the source, the player has turned down several offers in favor of returning to the Italian club. The forward is willing to accept that he may not be guaranteed a place in the starting lineup at Inter. Sanchez is a free agent, so he can join a new club for free.

"Alexis Sanchez is a true champion. He is sending signals of his desire to return, and this can be evaluated positively," said Inter's CEO, Giuseppe Marotta.

The 34-year-old Sanchez previously played for Inter from 2019 to 2022. He played a total of 109 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 23 assists. With Inter, Sanchez became the Serie A champion in the 2020/2021 season, won the Coppa Italia in the 2021/2022 season, and also clinched the Supercoppa Italiana in 2021.

Sanchez's most recent club was Marseille, for which he played in the 2022/2023 season. He played a total of 44 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists.

Since 2006, Sanchez has been playing for the Chilean national team. He has played 155 matches for the Chilean national team, scoring 51 goals and providing 41 assists. With the Chilean national team, Sanchez won the Copa America twice, in 2015 and 2016.