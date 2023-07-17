Inter could buy Turkish defender

Milan's Inter is showing interest in Atalanta's defender and Turkish national team player Merih Demiral, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The player himself would like to move to a top club. However, Milan has not made any transfer offers for the Turkish player at the moment.

The 25-year-old Demiral has been playing for Atalanta since 2021. He joined the club on loan from Juventus and was later purchased by Atalanta in the summer of 2022 for €21 million. He has played a total of 70 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Previously, he has also played for Sporting, Alanyaspor, and Sassuolo.

Demiral has been playing for the Turkish national team since 2018. He has represented Turkey in 39 matches, scoring two goals and providing three assists, and has received six yellow cards.