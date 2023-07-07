Inter could buy Tottenham legend

Sky Sport Italia reports that Milan's Inter is interested in Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the 36-year-old French player in the summer transfer window. Inter's management considers Lloris as a potential replacement for their current goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is nearing a transfer to Manchester United for €55 million.

Lloris has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since 2012, after transferring from Lyon for a fee of €12.6 million. He has made a total of 447 appearances for the London club in all competitions, conceding 508 goals. With Tottenham Hotspur, Lloris reached the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.

From 2008 to 2022, Lloris represented the French national team. He has earned 145 caps for France, conceding 120 goals and receiving three yellow cards. Lloris won the FIFA World Cup in 2018, the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season, and was a runner-up in the UEFA Euro 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2022.