Inter close to signing Italian midfielder

Inter Milan has reached an agreement to sign Sassuolo and Italian national team midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the transfer fee will amount to 35 million euros. Additionally, the fee could be reduced by five million euros through the inclusion of Milan club striker Samuele Mulattieri in the deal. However, due to Inter's financial issues, the deal could still collapse, opening the possibility for Milan and Juventus to enter the race for the player.

In the current season, 23-year-old Frattesi has played 37 matches in all competitions for Sassuolo, scoring seven goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.