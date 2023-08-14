RU RU
Football news Today, 08:30
Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker

Forward for "Bologna" and the Austrian national team, Marko Arnautović, is close to transferring to Milan's "Inter," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the clubs are currently engaged in active negotiations that are progressing towards the final stages. In the meantime, the forward agreed to the terms of a personal contract with "Inter" several weeks ago.

It's worth noting that Arnautović already played for "Inter" in the 2009/2010 season. However, during that time, he played only three matches for the club, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

The 34-year-old Arnautović has been playing for "Bologna" since the summer of 2021. He transferred to the Italian club from the Chinese "Shanghai Port." The transfer fee was six million euros. He has played a total of 58 matches for the Bologna club in all competitions, scored 25 goals, and provided two assists. Previously, he also played for "Twente," "Werder Bremen," "Stoke City," and "West Ham United."

Arnautović has been playing for the Austrian national team since 2008. He has played a total of 108 matches for the Austrian national team in all competitions, scored 34 goals, provided 26 assists, received seven yellow cards, and one red card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Bologna Serie A Italy
