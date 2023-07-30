Inter close to buying Serbian talent for €15m

Midfielder Lazar Samardzic from Udinese and the Serbian national team is close to a transfer to Milan's Inter, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, Inter will pay €15 million for the player. Additionally, 20-year-old midfielder Giovanni Fabbian will move from Inter to Udinese, who spent the previous season on loan at Reggina.

21-year-old Samardzic has been playing for Udinese since the summer of 2021. He transferred to the Italian club from RB Leipzig in Germany for a fee of €3 million. He has played a total of 63 matches for Udinese in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists, as well as receiving one yellow card.

Samardzic was born in Germany and represented various youth and U-21 national teams of Germany for several years. In 2023, he decided to play for the Serbian national team. He has played two matches for the Serbian national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.