Main News

"Inter" changed his mind to buy a Ukrainian footballer

Today, 05:00
"Inter" changed his mind to buy a Ukrainian footballer

The goalkeeper of Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, Anatoliy Trubin, is no longer in the interest of Inter Milan.

According to Sky Sports 24, the Italian club has stopped trying to sign the Ukrainian in the summer transfer window.

The source notes that the first place in the list of desired candidates to strengthen the goalkeeper position in Inter came 34-year-old Bayern goalkeeper Jan Sommer.

At the same time, the Milan club do not give up the idea of signing a contract with the Ukrainian.

Interest in Trubin from Inter began to disappear after the behavior of Shakhtar Donetsk.

The media repeatedly wrote that the parties have significant disagreements over the cost of the goalkeeper in negotiations.

Milan club was ready to pay for the player 10 million euros, while the Pitmen wanted to get for the player of the national team of Ukraine at least 35 million.

Recall that Trubin became the champion of Ukraine last season as a member of Shakhtar Donetsk. At the same time, Inter reached the final of the Champions League last season.

