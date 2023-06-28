"Inter" can buy the goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine

Italian club Inter Milan is showing interest in Anatolii Trubin, the goalkeeper of Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee could range between 15 to 20 million euros. Trubin could potentially replace Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is nearing a move to Manchester United.

In the past season, the 21-year-old Trubin played 38 matches in all competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk, conceding 40 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.