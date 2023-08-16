RU RU
Inter announced the transfer of an experienced striker

Football news Today, 17:28
The press service of Milan's Inter has officially announced the transfer of forward Marco Arnautovic from Bologna and the Austrian national team.

The Milan club has signed the player on loan for one year. In the summer of 2024, Inter will be obligated to make the transfer permanent, subject to certain conditions.

It's worth noting that Arnautovic previously played for Inter during the 2009/2010 season. However, he only appeared in three matches for the club at that time, not scoring any goals or providing any assists.

The 34-year-old Arnautovic has been with Bologna since the summer of 2021. He joined the Italian club from Shanghai Port in China. The transfer fee was six million euros. In total, he has played 58 matches for Bologna in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing two assists. He has previously played for clubs such as Twente, Werder Bremen, Stoke City, and West Ham United.

Arnautovic has been representing the Austrian national team since 2008. He has played a total of 108 matches for the Austrian national team in various tournaments, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists. He has also received seven yellow cards and one red card.

