Inter announced a contract extension with the leader of the midfield

Inter announced a contract extension with the leader of the midfield

Football news Today, 14:42
Inter announced a contract extension with the leader of the midfield

The press service of Milan-based Inter has announced on their official website the contract extension with Turkish midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

The new agreement between the Italian club and the 29-year-old player will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Çalhanoğlu has been playing for Inter since 2021. He joined the club from Milan as a free agent. In total, he has played 95 matches for Inter in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 21 assists. Previously, he also played for Karlsruher, Hamburg, and Bayer. He has represented the Turkish national team in 78 matches, scoring 17 goals, providing 15 assists, and receiving 10 yellow cards.

Çalhanoğlu is a two-time winner of the Coppa Italia in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. He has also won the Supercoppa Italiana twice in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, as a midfielder for Inter, he reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in the previous season but lost to Manchester City (0-1).

It is worth noting that Inter finished in third place in the Serie A standings last season and secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

