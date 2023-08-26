RU RU NG NG
Inter announce signing of star striker

The press service of Milan's "Inter" officially announced the transfer of forward Alexis Sanchez from "Marseille" and the Chilean national team.

The player moved to the Italian club on a free transfer, as a free agent. He has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2024. Alexis Sanchez will earn approximately three million euros per year.

The 34-year-old Sanchez had previously played for "Inter" from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he played 109 matches in various tournaments, scored 20 goals, and provided 23 assists. While with "Inter," Sanchez became the champion of Italy in the 2020/2021 season, won the Italian Cup in the 2021/2022 season, and also secured the Italian Super Cup in 2021.

In the past season, Sanchez played for "Marseille." He participated in 44 matches in various tournaments, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists for the French club.

Sanchez has been a member of the Chilean national team since 2006. He has played 155 matches for the Chilean national team, scored 51 goals, and provided 41 assists. With the Chilean national team, Sanchez became the champion of the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
