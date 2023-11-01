RU RU NG NG
Inter and Juventus are both keen on acquiring the services of a Napoli midfielder

Inter and Juventus are both keen on acquiring the services of a Napoli midfielder

Yesterday, 10:38
Inter and Juventus are both keen on acquiring the services of a Napoli midfielder Inter and Juventus are both keen on acquiring the services of a Napoli midfielder

Internazionale and Juventus have expressed their interest in Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Recent negotiations between Napoli and Piotr Zielinski regarding a new contract have not been successful. Consequently, there is an increasing likelihood that the 29-year-old Polish midfielder will leave the club as a free agent next summer.

Representatives from both Inter and Juventus have already contacted the player's entourage. Furthermore, Zielinski is aware that Inter's head coach, Simone Inzaghi, holds the midfielder in high regard and envisions him as part of his team. Additionally, the "Nerazzurri" are prepared to offer him a salary equal to what he currently earns at Napoli.

In August 2016, Zielinski signed a five-year contract with Napoli. In May 2023, he became an Italian champion. Immediately after the final whistle in a match against Udinese, fans who invaded the pitch attempted to take Zielinski's attire as a memento. The Polish player had to flee to the stadium's dressing room in nothing but his underwear.

In the current season, Piotr has scored three goals and provided two assists in 13 matches.

