Instead of Lunin. Real Madrid have found another goalkeeper who has already played for the team

Andriy Lunin is currently the second-choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid, but it remains uncertain whether he will be content with this role moving forward, meaning he could leave the club. It's already clear who might step into his place should the Ukrainian decide to depart.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Royal Club are planning to bring in Kepa if Andriy Lunin ultimately chooses to leave Real Madrid.

During the 2023/24 season, Arrizabalaga already featured for Los Blancos when Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury. However, he failed to secure a regular starting spot, with Lunin ultimately spending most of the season as the team's first-choice keeper.

However, Bournemouth are also considering the possibility of keeping Kepa, so everything will depend on Chelsea. Whichever offer best suits the London club will determine where the Spanish shot-stopper ends up.

Reminder: Los Blancos have been sanctioned by Europe's top football authority with a €15,000 fine and a closure of the away sector for one UEFA match due to racist behavior from their supporters.