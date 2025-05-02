Real Madrid sanctioned by UEFA for racist behavior of fans in Arsenal match

The crushing 0-3 defeat at the Emirates not only led to Real Madrid's elimination from the Champions League, but also landed the club in hot water with UEFA.

Details: Los Blancos have been hit with a €15,000 fine by European football's governing body and will have their away fans' section closed for one UEFA match due to racist behavior from their supporters. The latter sanction is suspended, with a probation period of one year from the date of the decision.

Reminder: UEFA is also reviewing the conduct of Real Madrid players Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, and Vinícius Júnior in the Round of 16 clash against Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. The investigation began on March 27 and, apparently, is still ongoing, as there have been no updates on its progress.