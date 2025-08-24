Instead of Boniface. Milan prepares Vlahović transfer

After the collapse of the deal for Victor Boniface from Bayer, Milan's management has turned its attention once again to Dušan Vlahović. A decision regarding the Juventus striker's transfer is expected in the coming days.

According to Football Italia, negotiations for the Serbian forward have already resumed. The two clubs first discussed a potential move back in June, and the topic has surfaced several times over the past two months. Juventus is reportedly willing to let Vlahović go for €16–17 million plus an additional €2–3 million in bonuses. The reason: the 25-year-old forward’s contract expires in less than a year.

The key issue now lies with Milan itself—the club must decide whether it is ready to take the final step and agree personal terms with the player. The salary package will be the decisive factor in sealing the deal.