"Incredible." Isak pleased with debut goal for Liverpool
In the League Cup match against Southampton, Liverpool's star newcomer Alexander Isak marked his first goal for the Merseyside club. Given that he still finds it challenging to play the full 90 minutes, Isak himself admits there's plenty of work ahead.
Details: As Isak acknowledged, every minute he spends on the pitch brings him closer to peak form, but there's still a long way to go. Despite that, it was a memorable night thanks to his debut goal.
Quote: "Incredible. It felt great to be back on the pitch and to score my first goal here at Anfield. And to win as well. So it was a perfect evening. I should have scored from that early chance too, but that's part of a striker's job: you miss a few, then you score. I think the main thing is to keep going and be ready for the next opportunity.
I'm feeling good. I think every game I play helps me and gets me closer to my best form. I'm getting more and more ready. How close am I to being 100 percent? It's hard to say. I think it's a combination of fitness and match sharpness. I feel good, and at least I'm ready to make an impact," Isak said.