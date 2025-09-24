"Incredible." Isak pleased with debut goal for Liverpool

But there's still a lot of work to do.

In the League Cup match against Southampton, Liverpool's star newcomer Alexander Isak marked his first goal for the Merseyside club. Given that he still finds it challenging to play the full 90 minutes, Isak himself admits there's plenty of work ahead.

Details: As Isak acknowledged, every minute he spends on the pitch brings him closer to peak form, but there's still a long way to go. Despite that, it was a memorable night thanks to his debut goal.