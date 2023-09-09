In USA is delighted with Messi's performance for Inter Miami

Star American football player Christian Pulisic, who plays for Milan and the US national team, spoke about the damage to the game of Argentine Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

According to the winger, he is impressed with what Messi shows on the field.

Pulisic also noted its importance for the development of MLS. Recall that Messi scored 11 goals in 11 matches for his new team.

“Messi's performance in MLS gives special significance to the games in which he participates. All matches in which the Argentine takes part become grandiose events. These matches attract everyone's attention. His move to the United States has a positive impact on the development of football in the country and makes MLS games interesting and fun,” he said.

Pulisic added that he personally follows the Argentina captain's play for Inter Miami with great interest, as some of his US teammates play there.

Let us remind you that on the night of September 8, Messi brought victory to the Argentina national team in the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. The team leader scored the only goal against Ecuador.