In search of a striker: Milan open talks with Manchester United! The target is Rasmus Højlund

The Rossoneri are running out of options
Football news Today, 05:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Allegri is banging on the boardroom doors and sounding the alarm over the lack of a striker.

Details: According to renowned journalist and insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian giants Milan have set their sights on signing 22-year-old Danish forward Rasmus Højlund, who is currently on the books at Manchester United.

The move is reportedly being pushed by Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who, following the departures of Luka Jović and Tammy Abraham, is left with only Santiago Giménez as his lone centre-forward option.

Sporting director Igli Tare is personally handling this potential transfer for Milan, and by all accounts, the Rossoneri appear willing to make major sacrifices to secure the young Dane's signature.

At this stage, both clubs are exchanging details and negotiating terms regarding the potential deal.

Højlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2023 for a massive €78 million and has since made 95 appearances, notching 26 goals and providing 6 assists.

The striker is under contract with the Red Devils until 2028, and his market value is currently estimated by Transfermarkt at €35 million.

Reminder: The bidding has begun! Roma have submitted an offer for Højlund

