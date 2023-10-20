In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate

England head coach Gareth Southgate may leave the national team in the near future.

The coach's resignation may happen after the 2024 European Championship.

According to the source, the Football Association (FA) is not sure of his intention to renew his contract and has already begun the search for a potential replacement.

The main candidate for the position is another British specialist, Eddie Howe, who now heads Newcastle.

Recall that under Southgate, England defeated Italy 3-1 in the Euro 2024 qualifying match on October 17 at Wembley Stadium and guaranteed themselves first place in the group. The English scored 16 points in six group stage matches and will definitely play at the European Championship.

In addition, under the leadership of Southgate, the British reached the final of Euro 2020, where they lost to the Italian team in the final. The media have repeatedly written that a specialist can change jobs.