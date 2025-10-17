In Belgium, the referee was forced to stop a match. What happened?

A serious incident.

In the 11th round of the Belgian Pro League, Standard hosted Antwerp at home, but the match failed to reach its conclusion.

Details: In the closing minutes of the game, a cup was thrown from the stands toward the referee. He immediately blew the final whistle, bringing the match to an abrupt end.

As a result, the home side, Standard, could be handed a technical defeat for the incident.

🏁 | Er wordt een bekertje naar de scheidsrechter gegooid en die maakt dus een einde aan de wedstrijd. 😮❌ #STAANT



ℹ️ Royal Antwerp FC wint de wedstrijd met forfait. pic.twitter.com/RXLHOa1IT1 — DAZN België (@DAZN_BENL) October 17, 2025

Antwerp have confirmed that the referee ended the match early after one of the fans threw a cup at him.

De wedstrijd wordt definitief gestaakt door scheidsrechter D'hondt nadat er voor een derde maal bekers op het speelveld belanden door de thuisaanhang. ❌#StandardAntwerp #RAFC pic.twitter.com/26hgKKxyiW — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) October 17, 2025

