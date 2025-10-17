ES ES FR FR
In Belgium, the referee was forced to stop a match. What happened?

Football news Today, 17:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the 11th round of the Belgian Pro League, Standard hosted Antwerp at home, but the match failed to reach its conclusion.

Details: In the closing minutes of the game, a cup was thrown from the stands toward the referee. He immediately blew the final whistle, bringing the match to an abrupt end.

As a result, the home side, Standard, could be handed a technical defeat for the incident.

Antwerp have confirmed that the referee ended the match early after one of the fans threw a cup at him.

