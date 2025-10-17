ES ES FR FR
Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26

Football news Today, 16:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Photo: https://x.com/LFC

The marquee fixture of the Premier League’s eighth round will see Liverpool face Manchester United. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the clash.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: What you need to know about the match

Liverpool made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season, winning their first five matches and comfortably sitting at the top of the table. However, the Merseyside club have stumbled in their last two games, suffering back-to-back 1–2 defeats — first to Crystal Palace and then to Chelsea. As a result, Liverpool have surrendered first place and now sit second with 15 points.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had a far less convincing start to their campaign. The team lost and drew their opening two matches and then alternated between wins and losses in the following five. With just ten points from seven games, United currently occupy tenth place in the standings, trailing the European qualification spots by two points — leaving everything still to play for.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Round 8 fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, October 19, at Anfield. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 07:30

  • New York 10:30

  • Panama 10:30

  • Toronto 10:30

  • Port of Spain 11:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 20:30

  • Abuja 20:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 01:30

  • Kiribati 03:30

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

