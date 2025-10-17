ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It’s been revealed whether Alisson Becker will play in the upcoming match

It’s been revealed whether Alisson Becker will play in the upcoming match

Not the best news for fans.
Football news Today, 11:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
It’s been revealed whether Alisson Becker will play in the upcoming match Getty Images

During the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Galatasaray, Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up an injury, and it appears his return won’t come anytime soon.

Details: Speaking at a press conference ahead of the next Premier League fixture, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson has not yet recovered from his injury and will miss the upcoming league match. Moreover, he is expected to be sidelined for the games next week as well.

Slot also added that centre-back Ibrahima Konaté has resumed training with the squad, while Ryan Gravenberch has fully recovered and is ready to play.

Liverpool are set to host Manchester United on Sunday, October 19, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Reminder: Liverpool’s 33-year-old winger Mohamed Salah could reportedly join Turkish giants Galatasaray as early as this winter.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match Football news Today, 04:56 "They don't need me to explain what happened" - Arne Slot shares Liverpool's mood ahead of Manchester United clash
"I never liked him." – UEFA delegate launches scathing attack on Jürgen Klopp Football news Yesterday, 12:03 "I never liked him." – UEFA delegate launches scathing attack on Jürgen Klopp
Another contender for the defender! Liverpool joins the race for Schlotterbeck Transfer news 15 oct 2025, 10:33 Another contender for the defender! Liverpool enters the race for Schlotterbeck
Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news 15 oct 2025, 02:56 Change of priorities! Real Madrid make their choice between Upamecano and Konaté
Liverpool Leading the Race for Semenyo Football news 14 oct 2025, 12:18 Liverpool Leading the Race for Semenyo
Big transfer move! Galatasaray set sights on signing Mohamed Salah Football news 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Big transfer move! Galatasaray set sights on signing Mohamed Salah
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores