It’s been revealed whether Alisson Becker will play in the upcoming match

Not the best news for fans.

During the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Galatasaray, Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up an injury, and it appears his return won’t come anytime soon.

Details: Speaking at a press conference ahead of the next Premier League fixture, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson has not yet recovered from his injury and will miss the upcoming league match. Moreover, he is expected to be sidelined for the games next week as well.

Slot also added that centre-back Ibrahima Konaté has resumed training with the squad, while Ryan Gravenberch has fully recovered and is ready to play.

Liverpool are set to host Manchester United on Sunday, October 19, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Reminder: Liverpool’s 33-year-old winger Mohamed Salah could reportedly join Turkish giants Galatasaray as early as this winter.