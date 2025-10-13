ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Big transfer move! Galatasaray set sights on signing Mohamed Salah

Big transfer move! Galatasaray set sights on signing Mohamed Salah

Another blockbuster transfer for the Turkish Super Lig.
Football news Today, 12:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Big transfer move! Galatasaray set sights on signing Mohamed Salah Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The decorated Egyptian star could be set to continue his career in Turkey.

Details: According to Nefes, Liverpool's 33-year-old winger Mohamed Salah could make a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray as early as this winter.

The source claims that Galatasaray’s management is personally pushing for this transfer, staying true to their 'star policy' that has already brought in the likes of Mauro Icardi, Osimhen, Sanchez, Sane, and Ilkay Gundogan.

The main stumbling block could be Salah’s salary, which currently stands at €25 million at Liverpool—a hefty sum even for the Turkish powerhouse. However, there is hope in Turkey that, considering Salah’s age and recent dip in form, they can negotiate a wage closer to €15 million.

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from Roma for €42 million. To date, the Egyptian has made 411 appearances for Liverpool, netting 248 goals and providing 116 assists.

His current contract with the Reds runs until 2027, and his transfer value is estimated at €50 million according to Transfermarkt.

Reminder: No talks held. Mauro Icardi’s move from Galatasaray to Torino will not happen

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Related Team News
No talks held. Mauro Icardi’s move from Galatasaray to Torino will not happen Football news Today, 03:54 No talks held. Mauro Icardi’s move from Galatasaray to Torino will not happen
600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone Football news Yesterday, 02:26 600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone
Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants Football news 11 oct 2025, 11:55 Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants
Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement Football news 11 oct 2025, 08:56 Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement
Liverpool planning to offer Arne Slot a new contract Football news 10 oct 2025, 10:43 Liverpool planning to offer Arne Slot a new contract
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC Football news 08 oct 2025, 07:29 "I couldn't watch Liverpool matches" - Jordan Henderson opens up about his emotions after leaving the Reds
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores