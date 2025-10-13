Big transfer move! Galatasaray set sights on signing Mohamed Salah

Another blockbuster transfer for the Turkish Super Lig.

The decorated Egyptian star could be set to continue his career in Turkey.

Details: According to Nefes, Liverpool's 33-year-old winger Mohamed Salah could make a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray as early as this winter.

The source claims that Galatasaray’s management is personally pushing for this transfer, staying true to their 'star policy' that has already brought in the likes of Mauro Icardi, Osimhen, Sanchez, Sane, and Ilkay Gundogan.

The main stumbling block could be Salah’s salary, which currently stands at €25 million at Liverpool—a hefty sum even for the Turkish powerhouse. However, there is hope in Turkey that, considering Salah’s age and recent dip in form, they can negotiate a wage closer to €15 million.

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from Roma for €42 million. To date, the Egyptian has made 411 appearances for Liverpool, netting 248 goals and providing 116 assists.

His current contract with the Reds runs until 2027, and his transfer value is estimated at €50 million according to Transfermarkt.

