No talks held. Mauro Icardi’s move from Galatasaray to Torino will not happen

The player wants to stay in Turkey.

Over the summer, there were rumors that Mauro Icardi could return to Italy and join Torino, but it now appears that those reports were unfounded.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the chances of the Argentine striker moving to Torino are zero. The potential transfer has been ruled out, with no negotiations taking place, and Icardi’s camp showing no interest in such a move.

Recently, Galatasaray player Leroy Sané found himself at the center of an incident during Munich’s famous Oktoberfest beer festival. A festival attendee approached the player and shouted an insult: “To hell with Galatasaray!” A brief scuffle broke out shortly afterward.

Reminder: On September 8, 2022, Turkish giants Galatasaray announced the loan signing of the Argentine forward until the end of the 2022/23 season, with an option to buy. Since joining the club, Icardi has made 96 appearances, scoring 66 goals and providing 22 assists.