"In a difficult moment, the only way to get out of it is to work even harder" – Andy Robertson on Liverpool's tough run

The long-serving Liverpool defender shared his thoughts after yesterday's game

After a 3-2 defeat to Brentford in yesterday's match, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson offered his thoughts to the Merseyside club's official channel.

Details: The loss to Brentford marked Liverpool's fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League—something that hasn't happened to the Reds since the last century. Defender Andy Robertson reflected on both the match itself and the overall state of the team.

On Brentford's performance:

We didn’t do enough off the ball. On the ball, first half I thought we created a couple of moments, kept the ball quite nice. But you can’t come to Brentford away and just expect to play them off the park because they are always going to be ready to fight. They’re always going to be ready to put bodies in the box when it comes to set-pieces, put the balls in behind, pick up second balls. You know what you’re going to come to, here. They’re always the same and they’re so good at it.

On the pre-match analysis of the opponent:

We’ve worked on the long-throw and everything, and five minutes in you concede three long throw-ins. One of them you concede from. It’s not good enough, you play into their hands and have got an uphill battle from there. Kept fighting but nowhere near good enough. They always have a gameplan, against us and every team. All the managers in the Premier League are so talented, especially the teams that have got a full week to prepare. They would have had a clear gameplan and I think they played theirs perfectly. We didn’t play ours at all. That makes it so difficult. If you just think you’re going to show up and all of a sudden they’re going to drop off, we’re going to have control and we’ll just wait until we score. It never, ever happens.

On what can help the team get out of this crisis:

We’ve got to work harder. In training, in games, recovering better. When you’re at this football club, people demand results. In a difficult moment, the only way to get out of it is to work even harder, run that bit more and look after yourself that bit better. And that’s what we’ve got to do. The results have been nowhere near good enough over the last five or six games. We’re the only ones who can get us out of it. We know that.

After nine rounds in the Premier League, Liverpool have collected 15 points and sit sixth in the table. The team has conceded 14 goals in nine matches. Notably, in the 2024/25 season over the same period, Liverpool had let in just four.



See also: "The fans need to be with us now," – Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool's disappointing run