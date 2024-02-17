I’m not a magician. Postecoglou commented on the painful defeat to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's head coach, Ange Postecoglou, commented on the London team's failure in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1:2) in the 25th round of the Premier League.

The Spurs equalized early in the second half, but conceded once again to Joao Gomes and surrendered in the home fixture.

“I’m not a magician, I’m a football manager. We're trying to be the best possible team we can and progress this year to build something. That doesn't change, we keep going”. Postecoglou said.

With 13 rounds remaining in the championship, Tottenham trails the top position by 10 points. The North London team's deficit from the Champions League zone is two points.

The next match for Postecoglou's team will be on March 2 against Crystal Palace. The match against Chelsea, which was scheduled for February 23, has been postponed to a later date.