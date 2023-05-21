Ilkay Gundogan has made an important decision about his future

"Manchester City" captain Ilkay Gundogan will reject Barcelona's offer and remain with his current team.

According to The Times, the German midfielder is in the process of extending his contract with "The Citizens".

The source expects that the player will accept the offer and continue playing for the English club for several more seasons.

Gundogan had a highly successful season, playing 42 matches and scoring nine goals while providing six assists.

Earlier, there were reports of interest from Barcelona in the player.