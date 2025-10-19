ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ikorodu City Extend Home Unbeaten Run to 22 Games with a 2-0 Win Over League Leaders Nasarawa United

Ikorodu City Extend Home Unbeaten Run to 22 Games with a 2-0 Win Over League Leaders Nasarawa United

Football news Today, 18:58
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ikorodu City Extend Home Unbeaten Run to 22 Games with a 2-0 Win Over League Leaders Nasarawa United Ikorodu City Extend Home Unbeaten Run to 22 Games with a 2-0 Win Over League Leaders Nasarawa United

Ikorodu City continued their exceptional run at home when they secured a 2-0 win over league leaders Nasarawa United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Debutant Chidera Oparaocha didn’t take too long to make a mark in the colour of the Lagos boys, opening the scoring in the 14th minute before Joseph Arumala made it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

With the win, the Oga Boys have remained without a defeat in their last 22 games at home in the league dating back to 2024. Interestingly, the last team that defeated them at home was Nasarawa United in November 2024. The City boys made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

Despite the loss, Nasarawa United remain top of the NPFL table with 19 points in 9 games, while Ikorodu City move up to 5th with 14 points. Up next, Ikorodu City will travel to Port Harcourt to face Rivers United, while Nasarawa United will welcome defending Champions Remo Stars to the Lafia Township Stadium in Lafia.

Related teams and leagues
Ikorodu City Ikorodu City Schedule Ikorodu City News
Nasarawa United Nasarawa United Schedule Nasarawa United News
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Tournament News
Shooting Stars SC 2-0 Abia Warriors: Oluyole Warriors Extend Unbeaten Run to Go Second on Table Football news Today, 18:53 Shooting Stars SC 2-0 Abia Warriors: Oluyole Warriors Extend Unbeaten Run to Go Second on Table
Drama as Enyimba Boycotted Post-Match Interview After Loss to Newcomers Warri Wolves Football news Today, 18:49 Drama as Enyimba Boycotted Post-Match Interview After Loss to Newcomers Warri Wolves
Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match Football news Today, 09:36 Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match
NPFL: FC Barau and Kano Pillars Square Off in Empty Stadium Showdown Football news Today, 04:49 NPFL: FC Barau and Kano Pillars Set to Square Off in Empty Stadium
NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Call on Fans to Keep Peace Ahead of Key NPFL Derby Against Plateau United Football news 17 oct 2025, 12:14 NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Call on Fans to Keep Peace Ahead of Key NPFL Derby Against Plateau United
NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash Football news 17 oct 2025, 02:01 NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores