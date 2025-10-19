Ikorodu City Extend Home Unbeaten Run to 22 Games with a 2-0 Win Over League Leaders Nasarawa United

Ikorodu City continued their exceptional run at home when they secured a 2-0 win over league leaders Nasarawa United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Debutant Chidera Oparaocha didn’t take too long to make a mark in the colour of the Lagos boys, opening the scoring in the 14th minute before Joseph Arumala made it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

With the win, the Oga Boys have remained without a defeat in their last 22 games at home in the league dating back to 2024. Interestingly, the last team that defeated them at home was Nasarawa United in November 2024. The City boys made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

Despite the loss, Nasarawa United remain top of the NPFL table with 19 points in 9 games, while Ikorodu City move up to 5th with 14 points. Up next, Ikorodu City will travel to Port Harcourt to face Rivers United, while Nasarawa United will welcome defending Champions Remo Stars to the Lafia Township Stadium in Lafia.

