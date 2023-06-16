Ibrahimovic could get a job at AC Milan
Football news Today, 12:55
Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Instagram/Author unknown
According to journalist Daniele Longo's tweet, former AC Milan and Swedish national team striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be offered a position at the Milan club.
According to the source, the management of the Italian club has proposed that the former footballer become an intermediary between the team and the management. However, Ibrahimovic has not yet accepted the offer as he has not decided on his future endeavors.
It's worth noting that the 41-year-old Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from professional football a few days ago.
