"I won't change the system, not even if the Pope asks!" — Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's play

The Red Devils' head coach evaluates the system he's building at the club
Football news Today, 05:07
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ruben Amorim George Wood/Getty Images

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on tactics and the possibility of making adjustments.

Details: In an interview with Sky Sports, Ruben Amorim discussed the tactical approach he uses at Manchester United and whether he'd be willing to tweak his game plan after Sir Ratcliffe requested a change. The Red Devils' boss kept his response short and clear:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe ask to change the system? No, no, no. Not once. Not even the Pope can do it!.
This is my job, my responsibility, this is my life. The system will have an evolution and I am doing things my way. I hope I will have the time to change

This season, Ruben Amorim's side has played five matches: four in the Premier League, picking up four points, and one in the FA Cup, where they lost to Grimsby on penalties. Earlier, media reports surfaced about Manchester United's interest in Mauricio Pochettino.

