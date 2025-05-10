RU RU ES ES FR FR
"I toss 25 coins in the air": Mourinho ironically reveals how he picks his starting lineup

"I toss 25 coins in the air": Mourinho ironically reveals how he picks his starting lineup

Football news Today, 04:51
Robert Sykes
"I toss 25 coins in the air": Mourinho ironically reveals how he picks his starting lineup Getty Images

In all 31 matches this season, Fenerbahçe has fielded a different starting lineup, prompting journalists to ask head coach José Mourinho about his selection process. The Portuguese manager responded in his signature ironic style.

Details: Fenerbahçe's head coach jokingly claimed that he selects his lineup by tossing coins adorned with the players' faces. Those that land on the table make the starting eleven, while those that fall to the floor end up on the bench.

Quote: "I have 25 coins, I toss them in the air. The ones that stay on the table are the ones who start. The ones that fall to the floor go to the bench. That's how I do it. During the week, I have fun. Every day I go to nightclubs in Istanbul, everywhere.

And when it's time to pick the team, I throw the coins with the players' faces (on them). The 11 that remain on the table, those 11 play... it's that simple," Mourinho said at the press conference.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that the Portuguese coach has agreed to take charge of his native national team.

