"I think — what are you doing? I wouldn't do that" - Gerrard on Alexander-Arnold's move to Real

As a Liverpool fan, Gerrard finds it hard to accept such a decision

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has commented on Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave the club for Real Madrid.

Details: According to the former Reds captain, he understands the defender's motives but insists he would never have made such a move himself.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand on a podcast, Gerrard recalled that he too once received an offer from the Madrid giants when José Mourinho was in charge.

"Of course, I listened. It's Real Madrid. Any player would pay attention when a club like that comes calling. But we quickly said 'no.' I understand Trent — his best friend plays there, he's won everything possible with Liverpool, and maybe he wants a new challenge," the Englishman said.

At the same time, Gerrard emphasized that, as a fan, it's hard for him to accept Alexander-Arnold's decision.

"If I put on a Liverpool shirt, I think: 'What are you doing? You're already at one of the best clubs in Europe, winning trophies I never even managed, the fans adore you — why?'"

According to the ex-Liverpool captain, the player knowingly took a risk by turning down a new contract with his boyhood club.

"He's one of the best passers I've ever seen, on the level of Beckham and Scholes. But by leaving Liverpool, he took a risk. I hope it works out for him. Personally, I wouldn't have done it."

Reminder: Real have named their price for which they're ready to let Federico Valverde go.