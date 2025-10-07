Insane money! Real reveal the price tag for which they're ready to let Valverde go

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Los Blancos raise the bar.
Football news Today, 06:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

This price tag will be out of reach for any potential buyers.

Details: According to The Sporting News, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has made it clear that he won't let the team's 27-year-old central midfielder, Federico Valverde, leave for anything less than €1 billion.

Reports suggest that Pérez has taken a firm stance: any offers below this staggering amount will not even be considered.

Previously, rumors circulated in the media that Valverde might leave Real due to disagreements with head coach Xabi Alonso, with English giants Manchester United and Tottenham emerging as leading contenders for the Uruguayan.

This season, the Uruguayan has made 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. His contract runs until June 2029, and his current market value is estimated at €130 million.

Reminder: A major conflict is brewing. Xabi Alonso on the verge of a scandal with Federico Valverde

