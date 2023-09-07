RU RU NG NG
"I knew": Ronaldo spoke about the breakthrough of football in Saudi Arabia

"I knew": Ronaldo spoke about the breakthrough of football in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 08:00
"I knew": Ronaldo spoke about the breakthrough of football in Saudi Arabia Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter

Forward Saudi Al-Nasr and the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the criticism that he went to play in a weak championship.

According to the world football star, he is fine with criticism. Moreover, the Portuguese assured that he knew about the future breakthrough of local football.

"Everyone thought I was crazy because of the trip to Saudi Arabia, but in fact this crazy man is not so crazy ...

Playing in the Arab League is already a normal thing for many. Already as an Al-Nasr player, I knew this would happen. I am here to change the culture of the country and football. Now there are big football stars here and that makes me proud. I was a pioneer in this business and I am proud of it," he said.

Recall that Ronaldo moved to the Saudi club last winter. Already last summer, representatives of the local championship shocked the world community with high-profile transfers of world football stars. By the way, most people come here to play for big money.

Yasmine Green
