"I cried for two days." Lautaro Martínez opens up about his preparation for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona

Inter Milan star and captain Lautaro Martínez has admitted that preparing for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona was an incredibly challenging time for him. After the match, the striker shared his experience in an interview with Sky Italia.

As a reminder, Lautaro suffered an injury that put his participation in this crucial clash with Barcelona in doubt. But he managed to recover, play part of the match, and even scored the opening goal of the game.

"I was struggling, my leg didn’t feel right. I spent two days crying at home, but I couldn’t miss tonight’s game. I had a double session all week, I wasn't at my best and I put a tight bandage on. This is how I experience football, you’ve got to give your all in these games. I promised my family that I would get on the pitch today," Lautaro revealed.

The Argentine also thanked the fans for their support in the match against Barcelona and said he was overjoyed that Inter had reached the Champions League final.

To recap, Inter managed to defeat Barcelona 4-3 in the semi-final second leg, securing their place in the final for the Italian side.