"I am proud of this." Mamardashvili on the battle for Liverpool's No.1 shirt

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is settling in at Liverpool after his move from Valencia. He's facing fierce competition for the starting spot with Alisson, but that isn't something that fazes him.

Details: Mamardashvili stated that he's delighted to be part of Arne Slot's squad, describing the move as a dream come true. As for the rivalry with Alisson, he sees it as a challenge—one he relishes.

Quote: "I am happy, really glad to be here. This is a huge moment for me, because joining a club like Liverpool is not just a transfer—it's the fulfilment of my dream. I feel ready, motivated, and proud of this. I can't wait to start working with Alisson and to learn from him. Of course, it will be a challenge. I like challenges, and I'm here to give my all and help the team," Mamardashvili told the club's official media.

Reminder: Mamardashvili made his Liverpool debut on Sunday in a friendly against Preston, playing the first 45 minutes of the match.