How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs

Cape Town Spurs turned down R4 million offer

Cape Town Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou has revealed how much Kaizer Chiefs tabled to sign Asanele Velebayi and how much Spurs expected.

Efstathiou has said the legal saga started after Amakhosi offered R4 million and two players on loan for Velebayi, but the offer did not meet Spurs' valuation.

“We wanted R10 million for Asanele [Velebayi], and they offered R4 million," he told Metro FM. "They also offered us two players on loan, but we said no.

“We’re not in the business of loaning players, and then they just went quiet,” Efstathiou concluded.



