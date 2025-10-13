ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs

How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs

Cape Town Spurs turned down R4 million offer
Football news Today, 00:34
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs @kaizerchiefs/X

Cape Town Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou has revealed how much Kaizer Chiefs tabled to sign Asanele Velebayi and how much Spurs expected.

Efstathiou has said the legal saga started after Amakhosi offered R4 million and two players on loan for Velebayi, but the offer did not meet Spurs' valuation.

Also read: Youth coach describes Velebayi and Baartman

“We wanted R10 million for Asanele [Velebayi], and they offered R4 million," he told Metro FM. "They also offered us two players on loan, but we said no.

“We’re not in the business of loaning players, and then they just went quiet,” Efstathiou concluded.


Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Cape Town Spurs Cape Town Spurs Schedule Cape Town Spurs News Cape Town Spurs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Legend Chiefs' problem is the management Football news Today, 01:06 Legend Chiefs says the problem is the management
Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs Football news Today, 00:55 Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs
Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule Football news Today, 00:45 Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule
Bongani Sam to Chippa United? Football news Today, 00:23 Bongani Sam to Chippa United?
Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players Football news Today, 00:10 Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players
Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi Football news 10 oct 2025, 15:37 Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi
Related Tournament News
Stellenbosch star called to Bafana Football news Today, 02:03 Stellenbosch star called to Bafana
Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparison Football news 10 oct 2025, 14:49 Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons
Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating Football news 10 oct 2025, 10:09 Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating
Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon? Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:48 Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?
Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:40 Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores