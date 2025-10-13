Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players

Nathan Paulse on Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman

Cape Town Spurs legend and former youth coach Nathan Paulse has revealed what Kaizer Chiefs should expect from Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman.

SAFA arbitrator Hilton Epstein declared both players free agents after months of a legal battle with their former club, Spurs.

“I have worked with both Asanele [Velebayi] and Luke Baartman at Cape Town Spurs,” Paulse told the media. “He is an exciting player, he is a player who is good with the ball at his feet, especially running towards goal. He can shoot very well with both feet.

“[Baartman] is an exciting and intelligent player. He knows how to use space. His mind is very quick. Since he is not a massive centre forward, using time and space became his strength,” Paulse added.

The duo could make their debuts against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.