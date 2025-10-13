ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players

Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players

Nathan Paulse on Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman
Football news Today, 00:10
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs legend and former youth coach Nathan Paulse has revealed what Kaizer Chiefs should expect from Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman.

SAFA arbitrator Hilton Epstein declared both players free agents after months of a legal battle with their former club, Spurs.

“I have worked with both Asanele [Velebayi] and Luke Baartman at Cape Town Spurs,” Paulse told the media. “He is an exciting player, he is a player who is good with the ball at his feet, especially running towards goal. He can shoot very well with both feet.

Also read: How much Chiefs offered to pay for Velebayi

“[Baartman] is an exciting and intelligent player. He knows how to use space. His mind is very quick. Since he is not a massive centre forward, using time and space became his strength,” Paulse added.

The duo could make their debuts against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Cape Town Spurs Cape Town Spurs Schedule Cape Town Spurs News Cape Town Spurs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Bongani Sam to Chippa United? Football news Today, 00:23 Bongani Sam to Chippa United?
Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi Football news 10 oct 2025, 15:37 Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi
Zimbabwe hold Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream Football news 10 oct 2025, 15:11 Zimbabwe halt Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream
Chiefs announce update on co-coaches Football news 10 oct 2025, 08:57 Chiefs announce update on co-coaches
Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs Football news 10 oct 2025, 08:45 Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs
Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years Football news 10 oct 2025, 05:44 Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years
Related Tournament News
Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparison Football news 10 oct 2025, 14:49 Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons
Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating Football news 10 oct 2025, 10:09 Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating
Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United Football news 09 oct 2025, 15:24 Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United
Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs Football news 09 oct 2025, 15:13 Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores