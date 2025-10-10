Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi

Cape Town Spurs confirm Kaizer Chiefs offer

Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou has publicly confirmed the financial disagreement he faced with Kaizer Chiefs.

Long before the messy court battle that ended with Asanele Velebayi joining Chiefs free as a free agent, Efstathiou has explained why the 22-year-old winger was not sold to Amakhosi.

“We wanted R10 million for Asenele [Velebayi] and they offered R4 million,” Efstathiou said on the Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

"They offered us two players on loan, but we said no. We are not in the business of loaning players, and then they just went quiet. So that’s what happened,” added Efstathiou.

Following Spurs' relegation to the third tier, Chiefs were able to sign Velebayi and his teammate, Luke Baartman, as free agents.