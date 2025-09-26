How did that happen? Ronaldo misses from point-blank range with the goal wide open (VIDEO)

RU RU ES ES FR FR
An astonishing miss.
Al-Nassr travelled to face Al-Ittihad in the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, and in the second half Cristiano Ronaldo produced a truly “unbelievable” moment.

Details: During an Al-Nassr attack, one of his teammates delivered a pass to Ronaldo, who found himself unmarked just yards from an empty net. Yet, somehow, the Portuguese forward failed to put the ball away.

Still, in this match Ronaldo did find the net, taking his career tally to 946 goals. The milestone of a thousand edges ever closer.

Reminder: Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged a few words before the opening whistle.

