How did that happen? Ronaldo misses from point-blank range with the goal wide open (VIDEO)

An astonishing miss.

Al-Nassr travelled to face Al-Ittihad in the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, and in the second half Cristiano Ronaldo produced a truly “unbelievable” moment.

Details: During an Al-Nassr attack, one of his teammates delivered a pass to Ronaldo, who found himself unmarked just yards from an empty net. Yet, somehow, the Portuguese forward failed to put the ball away.

رونالدو يضيع فرصة محققة وكبيرة للنصر 😯🔥 #الاتحاد_النصر pic.twitter.com/T1U6QBHvw6 — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) September 26, 2025

Still, in this match Ronaldo did find the net, taking his career tally to 946 goals. The milestone of a thousand edges ever closer.

Reminder: Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged a few words before the opening whistle.