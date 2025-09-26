RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash

A beautiful meeting between old teammates.
Football news Today, 14:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Nassr, and before kick-off there was a touching moment between two football icons.

Details: Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged a few words before the opening whistle, recreating the spirit of that memorable encounter between Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski after his move to Bayern Munich.

Reminder: Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was once again given a rest by the head coach and did not feature in the Saudi Cup match. However, the Portuguese icon showed his support for his teammates on his Instagram page.

