A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash

A beautiful meeting between old teammates.

In the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Nassr, and before kick-off there was a touching moment between two football icons.

Details: Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged a few words before the opening whistle, recreating the spirit of that memorable encounter between Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski after his move to Bayern Munich.

📸 - Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo recreating the famous greeting of Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L2BWSmCmWE — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 26, 2025

Reminder: Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was once again given a rest by the head coach and did not feature in the Saudi Cup match. However, the Portuguese icon showed his support for his teammates on his Instagram page.