Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's Saudi Cup victory

The Portuguese star missed the match

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was once again given a rest by the head coach and did not feature in the Saudi Cup match. However, the Portuguese icon showed his support for his teammates on his Instagram page.

Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Saudi Arabia on their national day

Ronaldo was clearly delighted with the team's performance, as they cruised past their opponents with ease even in his absence. Cristiano shared a repost of the final score from Al-Nassr's official Instagram account and added yellow and blue circle emojis to celebrate the win.

It should be noted that Al-Nassr confidently defeated Jeddah 4-0 in the Round of 32 of the Saudi Cup, advancing to the next stage of the competition. Notably, Ronaldo's Portugal national team colleague João Félix also found the net in this fixture.

By the way, Al-Nassr have been in sensational form at the start of the current season. Since the campaign began, the team remains unbeaten, recording eight wins and one draw in nine matches so far.