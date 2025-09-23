RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Saudi Arabia on their national day

The Portuguese star is thrilled with the country
Lifestyle Today, 09:22
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo in traditional Saudi Arabian dress Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his respect for the country where he lives and plays. The footballer took to his Instagram page to congratulate all Saudis on Saudi Arabia's National Day.

Cristiano posted several messages dedicated to the holiday, adding a caption to one of them: "Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦 Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones."

Ronaldo also shared his impressions of the country in a short video. In it, he spoke about Saudi Arabia's amazing culture and emphasized the nation's appeal as a tourist destination. The Portuguese forward admitted that both he and his family truly enjoy living there.

It's worth noting that Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on September 23. It was on this day in 1932 that the country was unified as a single Kingdom under King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

