Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's winning streak in the Pro League

Still unbeaten so far

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is thrilled with his team's winning run this season. He shared his excitement on his Instagram page.

The Portuguese forward posted photos from the match against Al-Riyadh, adding the caption, “3 wins in 3 games. We want more! 💪🔥”. Ronaldo is clearly delighted with his team's recent performances and is determined to keep the momentum going.

Notably, this past weekend Al-Nassr faced Al-Riyadh and secured a convincing 5-1 victory. Cristiano himself was on the scoresheet again, netting a brace and bringing his tally to 3 goals in 3 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

At the moment, Al-Nassr leads the Saudi Arabian championship with 3 wins in 3 matches. Al-Ittihad also has 9 points from the opening rounds, but Ronaldo's team sits at the top thanks to a superior goal difference.