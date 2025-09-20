RU RU ES ES FR FR
One step closer to a thousand! Ronaldo bags a brace against Al-Riyadh

Cristiano scores his 945th career goal
Football news Today, 16:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
One step closer to a thousand! Ronaldo bags a brace against Al-Riyadh Photo: x.com/SPL_EN

In the third round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Riyadh.

The star forward Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup after missing the AFC Champions League matchday two clash against Tajikistan’s Istiklol. Back then, Al-Nassr cruised to a 5-0 victory, and today, September 20, they netted another five against Al-Riyadh.

Ronaldo struck in the first half, finishing off a pass from João Félix, and added another in the second, capitalizing on a clever assist from Kingsley Coman to seal a commanding 5-1 triumph for Al-Nassr. Cristiano now boasts four goals in five matches so far this season.

Just 55 goals shy of the coveted thousand mark, the Portuguese superstar increased his tally to 945 career goals thanks to his latest double against Al-Riyadh.

It’s worth noting that Al-Nassr now sits atop the league table alongside Al-Ittihad, with both teams boasting the maximum points after three games played.

