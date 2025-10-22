"How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez
The president can't understand how he could be valued higher than football stars
Football news Today, 12:59Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A journalist reminded Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that the US government and Donald Trump had once offered $50 million for his capture, branding him a terrorist.
In response, Maduro declared:
"I'm worth more than Bin Laden was back in the day… How on earth can I be worth more than a player like Darwin Núñez?!" the President exclaimed.
The Venezuelan president then added with a touch of humor:
“Imagine if I’m rated higher than Lionel Messi… That would be unfair!”
