"How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez

The president can't understand how he could be valued higher than football stars

A journalist reminded Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that the US government and Donald Trump had once offered $50 million for his capture, branding him a terrorist.

In response, Maduro declared:

"I'm worth more than Bin Laden was back in the day… How on earth can I be worth more than a player like Darwin Núñez?!" the President exclaimed.

The Venezuelan president then added with a touch of humor:

“Imagine if I’m rated higher than Lionel Messi… That would be unfair!”

