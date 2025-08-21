Hot couple: Yamal and his rumored girlfriend Nicki Nicole spent two days in Monaco

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is adding fuel to the rumors about his romance with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. The pair were spotted at Barcelona airport after spending two days together in Monaco, according to Splash News.

The young duo were photographed by paparazzi at the Barcelona airport looking rather worn out. According to the Instagram account Glam Set & Match, Yamal and Nicole stayed at the luxurious Maybourne Riviera hotel, where room rates start at $1,100 per night.

In addition, TikTok has been flooded with videos from fans filming Lamine and his alleged girlfriend strolling through the streets of Monte Carlo.

Rumors about the footballer and the singer first surfaced shortly after Yamal’s birthday. Nicole was present at the celebration, and later the two were seen kissing at a nightclub. Nicki also attended one of Barcelona’s matches, making an appearance in the stands wearing a Barcelona shirt with Lamine’s name on the back.

Despite the abundance of gossip and mounting evidence confirming their relationship, the couple has yet to make any official comment on their status.